Podcast: Previewing the Alabama Crimson Tide

As we inch closer and closer to the Texas Longhorns’ kickoff, we continue our summer previews with the marquee non-conference matchup, the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The newly sold-out game will mark the first time the two teams have squared off since the National Championship game that seemingly set both programs on opposite trajectories. Alabama has been the class of college football for the last 12 seasons, with six national championships and four Heisman Trophy winners — including current quarterback Bryce Young.

Alabama comes to town Week 2 to serve as a reunion for Steve Sarkisian and Nick Saban, with Sark squaring off against his former boss after helping lead them to their most recent national championship. Texas also features three players that made the jump to Austin from Tuscaloosa with Keilan Robinson joining a year ago, while Jahleel Billingsly and Agiye Hall joining for the 2022 season.

So what should we expect from the juggernaut of college football, hoping to march through Austin on their way to the College Football Playoff?

