Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Texas officially clinches back-to-back Directors’ Cup titles

Two years, two Directors’ Cup titles for the Texas Longhorns. That’s the story today, folks.
The award honors the best overall college athletics department in the country.
The Stanford Cardinal finished second overall; the Michigan Wolverines, third.
Texas has clinched a second straight Director’s Cup title, honoring the best overall Division I athletic department in the nation. Women’s track finished 2nd overall in Oregon. @Direct_Cupdates tracks the Cup standings.— Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) June 12, 2022
WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
Austin American-Statesman: Texas golfer’s Travis Vick follows NCAA victory with U.S. Open appearance
Austin American-Statesman: Golden: Former Texas star Adrian Alaniz is on the rise at Sinton
Austin American-Statesman: Texas goes to the CWS: Complete coverage of Longhorns in Omaha
Austin American-Statesman: Ex-Texas Tech center Khadija Faye opts to play basketball at Texas
Dallas Morning News: Texas talent: Meet some of the most influential and pioneering female athletes in history
Dallas Morning News: Doesn’t NCAA have better things to do than police an anthem singer over Horns Down sign?
247Sports: The Insider: Sizing up Texas’ dilemma at offensive tackle
247Sports: The Brew: A story worth cheering for this week - UT golf national championship hero Travis Vick at the US Open
Inside Texas: Will Texas simplify their run game in 2022?
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
Podcast: Previewing the Alabama Crimson Tide
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
247Sports: Longhorns preparing for much anticipated weekend with five-star quarterback Arch Manning
247Sports: Colton Vasek official visit update
247Sports: Texas legacy Landon Rink recaps weekend visit
Inside Texas: On3 Consensus No. 24 on campus in Austin, new offer goes out
Inside Texas: Texas pledge Jamel Johnson sets official visit to Austin
Inside Texas: On3 Consensus four-star Xzavier McLeod dives into Texas offer, recruitment
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
Frogs O’ War: California transfer Sam Stoutenborough commits to TCU
Frogs O’ War: REPORT: TCU baseball’s Bill Mosiello to be named Ohio State head coach
The Smoking Musket: Dante Stills named Preseason All-American
Wide Right & Natty Lite: Bold Takes on Iowa State Football for 2022: Part one
Rock Chalk Talk: Kansas Football Summer Enrollee Report: Tevita Noa
WHAT WE’RE READING
SB Nation: Deshaun Watson’s sexual assault allegations, explained
SB Nation: Klay Thompson’s Game 6 history really is that impressive
SB Nation: The Warriors’ season-long defensive philosophy is paying dividends on the grandest stage
NEWS ACROSS THE FORTY ACRES AND BEYOND
- Texas baseball has a few new All-Americans.
.@TexasBaseball 1B Ivan Melendez has been named a first-team All-American by the @NCBWA. SP Pete Hansen and OF Murphy Stehly make the third team. #HookEm— Jeff Howe (@JeffHowe247) June 15, 2022
Loading comments...