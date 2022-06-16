Texas to face Tennessee in SEC/Big 12 Challenge rematch

The Big 12 and SEC announced the 2022-23 matchups for the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Thursday and the Texas Longhorns will once again face off against the Tennessee Volunteers and head coach Rick Barnes, this time in Knoxville.

The game will take place on Saturday, Jan. 28 with television pairings and game time to be determined. ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPNU will combine to televise all 10 contests in the 10th annual event.

In an emotional homecoming for Barnes, Texas used a late free throw by forward Timmy Allen to overcome 18th-ranked Tennessee 52-51 in late January behind 18 points from guard Courtney Ramey. It was the first time Barnes had played a game back in Austin since he was fired in 2015 following 17 seasons as the head coach of the Longhorns.

Texas has a 4-3 record against Tennessee with wins in 1960, 2004, and 2007 and a 4-4 record in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.