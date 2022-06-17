Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Top Texas target 2023 QB Arch Manning visits Austin this weekend for final stop on OV tour

Top 2023 quarterback Arch Manning will have a decision to make soon.

Will it be the Alabama Crimson Tide, the Georgia Bulldogs, or, lastly, the Texas Longhorns?

Those are the programs, it seems, that are most in the mix.

No one really knows the conversations happening inside the Manning household, even if they pretend they do. But we’ll know soon what the future holds for the latest member of college football and the NFL’s Manning family dynasty. He visits Austin this weekend for the final stop of our three-stop official visit tour. There’s reason to think he’s leaning Texas.

How Important is a Recruit's Last Official Visit?



▫️Very

▫️If a recruit takes another OV after visiting your program, you have <25% chance of landing them

▫️Don't waste resources on recruits who move on

▫️Commit rate of the last OV is ~2-3X the rate of the next-to-last OV pic.twitter.com/dVyzpBIVy4 — Bud Davis (@JBudDavis) May 24, 2022

So, it’s gonna be a big weekend, folks. You already know what else is up.

NEWS ACROSS THE LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND

Texas baseball’s (future legend) Ivan Melendez won the 2022 Dick Howser Trophy.

Selected by the @NCBWA, our 2022 Dick Howser Trophy winner presented by The Game Headwear: Ivan Melendez of @TexasBaseball. https://t.co/fiyFTSJyPR pic.twitter.com/GMEN0osweo — Dick Howser Trophy (@HowserTrophy) June 17, 2022

Unsurprisingly, Melendez won the Bobby Bragan Collegiate Slugger Award, too.