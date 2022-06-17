Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Top Texas target 2023 QB Arch Manning visits Austin this weekend for final stop on OV tour

Top 2023 quarterback Arch Manning will have a decision to make soon.
Will it be the Alabama Crimson Tide, the Georgia Bulldogs, or, lastly, the Texas Longhorns?
Those are the programs, it seems, that are most in the mix.
No one really knows the conversations happening inside the Manning household, even if they pretend they do. But we’ll know soon what the future holds for the latest member of college football and the NFL’s Manning family dynasty. He visits Austin this weekend for the final stop of our three-stop official visit tour. There’s reason to think he’s leaning Texas.
So, it’s gonna be a big weekend, folks. You already know what else is up.
WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN:
WHAT WE'RE READING
NEWS ACROSS THE LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND
- You know where to be.
Game Day in Omaha! https://t.co/6hoBNsLOs3#HookEm pic.twitter.com/vMW5MwOJpK— Texas Baseball (@TexasBaseball) June 17, 2022
- Texas baseball’s (future legend) Ivan Melendez won the 2022 Dick Howser Trophy.
Selected by the @NCBWA, our 2022 Dick Howser Trophy winner presented by The Game Headwear: Ivan Melendez of @TexasBaseball. https://t.co/fiyFTSJyPR pic.twitter.com/GMEN0osweo— Dick Howser Trophy (@HowserTrophy) June 17, 2022
- Unsurprisingly, Melendez won the Bobby Bragan Collegiate Slugger Award, too.
Texas star Ivan Melendez can add the Bobby Bragan Collegiate Slugger Award to his long list of awards. The El Paso native has basically swept every major hitting award so far this year. pic.twitter.com/6HpsiV6g6v— Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) June 15, 2022
