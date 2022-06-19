3-star TE Will Randle commits to Texas

Coming off of his only official visit of the summer, New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman tight end Will Randle took the plunge and committed to the Texas Longhorns, becoming the second tight end to join the 2023 class in as many weeks.

The three-star prospect was long thought to be a Texas lean, thanks to the efforts of tight ends coach, and ace recruiter, Jeff Banks and New Orleans native Terry Joseph handling his recruiting. Randle had offers from 10 other schools, including the LSU Tigers and the Alabama Crimson Tide, but neither school received an official visit.

Randle is the teammate of the No. 1 player in the 2023 class, quarterback Arch Manning, who visited Texas alongside Randle and several other high-priority recruits. Both players seemed to be circling a summer decision, ahead of the start of their senior football seasons.

The 6’3, 220-pound tight end joins Mater Dei tight end Spencer Shannon in the class, continuing what is likely to be a platoon group to add depth and versatility to the group. Randle is the seventh member of the 2023 class, as Texas begins to solidify its offensive grouping.

As Texas continues to host official visits during the summer, expect more players to join the group as the summer continues into July.

Analysis:

Possesses solid measurables (reported 6’3, 220) and solid athleticism. Formerly a three sport athlete, but dropped baseball following his sophomore year to focus on basketball and football. Primarily used as an H-back while also being flexed out in the slot at times. Mainly targeted on short and some intermediate routes as a receiver. Newman tends to sneak him out into the flats and over the middle and not send him deep down the field. Targeted at times on tight end screens. Possesses solid hands and straight line speed. Shows solid COD once he has the ball in hands in the open field. Showed the ability to make plays down the field during his junior year, so I will be watching to see if that is something we see more of in 2022. Often to put on the move and brought across the formation as a blocker. Doesn’t have a lot on tape as a blocker to date, but does show a willingness to mix it up and the ability to sustain his block. Would like to see more in that regard to have a better feel for that aspect of his game.