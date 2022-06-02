Podcast: Texas summer recruiting preview

We start off the show with a celebration, as the Texas Longhorns claimed their second national championship this week thanks to the men’s golf team knocking off the Arizona State Sun Devils in the match play championship. That makes the third national title in two weeks for Texas and the fourth of the academic year, with still more teams in title contention.

Next, Mike Roach makes his long-awaited return to the podcast, to help us preview the upcoming slate of summer visitors, including the biggest name still left on the board. What should Texas fans expect from the next stage of 2023 recruiting, who should we have our eyes on as Texas makes a push to close, and will Arch Manning’s decision really have that big of an impact on how the 2023 class shakes out?

