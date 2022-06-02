Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Texas QB Quinn Ewers, WR Xavier Worthy and Fortnite team up on NIL deal

At least a few of the Texas Longhorns football squad members are gamers.

Not gamers as in they ball on the gridiron, though sophomore wide receiver Xavier Worthy and redshirt freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers certainly do just that. But rather, video gamers, as is evident through Worthy and Ewers’ recent inking of an NIL deal with Epic Gaming, the makers of Fortnite, according to a report in 247Sports. See their video below:

WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Austin American-Statesman: Bohls: Golf titles elevates Texas into nation’s top athletic program

Austin American-Statesman: Bohls: Texas’ young arms make Longhorns a WCWS threat

Austin American-Statesman: ‘We’re not done yet’: Janae Jefferson leads Texas into World Series

Dallas Morning News: Oklahoma and Texas discuss future of Red River Showdown once in SEC

Dallas Morning News: Alabama’s Nick Saban is wrong guy to ask right questions about college football

247Sports: The Insider: Unplugged with Gary Patterson on Texas, football, life and ‘The Day I Walk Away’

247Sports: A look at the top signees for each team on the 2022 Texas schedule

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

Texas summer enrollees arrive on campus

Podcast: Summer recruiting preview

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

247Sports: Inside Mikal Harrison-Pilot’s top five schools

247Sports: Five-star Julian Sayin talks upcoming visits to Texas, LSU and Alabama

247Sports: Top 25 prospect Andrej Stojakovic set to visit Stanford

Inside Texas: 2023 On3 No. 92 Jaydon Chatman has eyes on Texas, others

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

Inside Texas: What Chris Del Conte said following day one of Big 12 athletic director meetings

Our Daily Bears: Baylor Baseball Coaching Search: Who’s next?

Crimson and Cream Machine: OU tops UCF, heads to Women’s College World Series

Rock Chalk Talk: Jalen Wilson is back!

WHAT WE’RE READING

SB Nation: Everything you need to know about the 2022 Scripps Spelling Bee

SB Nation: This Yadiel Hernandez catch attempt is sad on so many levels

SB Nation: NBA Finals Preview Guide: How Warriors, Celtics built NBA Finals teams after losing Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in free agency

NEWS ACROSS THE FORTY ACRES AND BEYOND

That makes for another NCAA title earned by Texas this year.

LIGHT THE TOWER pic.twitter.com/iQidtdOnyu — Texas Men's Golf (@TexasMGolf) June 2, 2022