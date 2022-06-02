Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Texas QB Quinn Ewers, WR Xavier Worthy and Fortnite team up on NIL deal

At least a few of the Texas Longhorns football squad members are gamers.
Not gamers as in they ball on the gridiron, though sophomore wide receiver Xavier Worthy and redshirt freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers certainly do just that. But rather, video gamers, as is evident through Worthy and Ewers’ recent inking of an NIL deal with Epic Gaming, the makers of Fortnite, according to a report in 247Sports. See their video below:
No-build Battle Royale is here! @Fortnitegame launched Zero Build Mode and me and my friends love this...check it out now! #EpicPartner #FortniteZeroBuild #Fortnite @XavierWorthy pic.twitter.com/gE8YK4jmb6— Quinn Ewers (@QuinnEwers) June 1, 2022
NEWS ACROSS THE FORTY ACRES AND BEYOND
- That makes for another NCAA title earned by Texas this year.
LIGHT THE TOWER pic.twitter.com/iQidtdOnyu— Texas Men's Golf (@TexasMGolf) June 2, 2022
- Texas softball takes on the UCLA Bruins in the College World Series today. Game’s on now.
starting off the WCWShttps://t.co/00jeUngGVZ#HookEm pic.twitter.com/EKlhA9kgzI— Texas Softball (@TexasSoftball) June 2, 2022
