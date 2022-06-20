Bevo’s Daily Roundup: SEC-bound Texas, Oklahoma to continue annual rivalry, AD says

The Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners’ rivalry isn’t going anywhere once both programs enter the SEC conference in the coming years – whenever that might be.
That’s according to a new Austin American-Statesman report.
“Regardless of the format of eight or nine conference-game schedules, we will always play Texas,” Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione told the Statesman. “If the SEC sticks with its current model of just eight league games, the format will be one permanent rival (OU-Texas) and seven rotating teams.”
