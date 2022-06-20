5-star Texas RB target Rueben Owens II commits to Louisville following official visit

An official visit to the Bluegrass State over the weekend turned into a huge Monday pledge for the Louisville Cardinals as El Campo running back Rueben Owens II announced his decision in the aftermath of his trip.

Owens, a consensus five-star prospect ranked as the nation’s No. 1 running back, chose Louisville over TCU, Texas, and Texas A&M. Initially committed to the Longhorns in Feb. 2021, Owens reopened his recruitment last June. In recent weeks, head coach Steve Sarkisian’s program seemed to fall behind the Aggies and the Horned Frogs, but it’s now the dark-hose contenders — head coach Steve Satterfield’s Cardinals — that currently hold the second pledge from Owens.

With depth on campus, Texas also has a commitment in the 2023 class from DeSoto’s Tre Wisner and recently hosted Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater’s Cedric Baxter Jr. for an official visit as the Longhorns have seemingly emerged as a legitimate contender for the nation’s No. 3 running back.

And with about six months until the early signing period, the Monday decision by Owens may not be the final twist in his recruitment.