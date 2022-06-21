Podcast: Early exit from Omaha and UTSA Preview

The Texas Longhorns made it back to Omaha but didn’t spend much time there, leaving after losing their first two games against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Texas A&M Aggies. Both Texas starters struggled, while the offense failed to capitalize on baserunners — which is a losing prospect in any environment. A day after the season ends, the coaching staff is already undergoing changes, with head coach David Pierce moving on from Sean Allen in an effort to fix some of the pitching issues. What do we make of this up-and-down season and will the coaching change yield any dividends?

We then welcome Jared Kalmus of the Alamodome Audible podcast to help us preview the UTSA Roadrunners. Head coach Jeff Traylor is entering his third season, coming off of a 12-1 campaign, hoping to maintain that success as the Roadrunners deal with replacing some key contributors on both sides of the ball.

