Bevo’s Daily Roundup: ESPN chairman: Texas, Oklahoma will remain in Big 12 until 2025

Earlier this week, ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitairo reiterated, once again, that the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners will remain in the Big 12 Conference until 2025.

It’s been a speculated date, as Group of Five conferences already have realignment underway after their hands were forced following the Texas and Oklahoma move last year.

The UCF Golden Knights, the Cincinnati Bearcats, the Houston Cougars and the BYU Cougars – the three former of whom are leaving the American Athletic Conference, while BYU is leaving its independent status behind – are set to join the Big 12 in 2023.

WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Austin American-Statesman: Texas raked in millions in first year of NIL

247Sports: Putting a bow on a disappointing end to a successful Texas Longhorns baseball season

Inside Texas: How will Texas use DeMarvion Overshown in 2022?

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

Texas baseball faces significant turnover heading into the 2023 season

Reports: Texas dismisses pitching coach Sean Allen

Texas volunteer assistant Troy Tulowitzki is a candidate for the USC head coaching job

5-star Texas RB target Rueben Owens II commits to Louisville following official visit

Podcast: Early exit from Omaha and UTSA preview

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

Austin American-Statesman: Texas baseball signee Duplantier looks forward to teaming with brother

247Sports: Top247 ATH Mikal Harrison-Pilot gives highlights from his official visit to Texas

247Sports: Breakfast Bites: Updates on several critical races for the Longhorns

247Sports: Mike at Night: Notes on several 2023 and 2024 Texas defensive back targets

247Sports: Texas makes top five for 2023 four-star defensive lineman Terrance Green

Inside Texas: Texas Longhorns set up for back-to-back Top 5 classes

Inside Texas: OSU commit Billy Walton returning to Austin

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

The Smoking Musket: West Virginia unveils uniforms for Backyard Brawl

Wide Right & Natty Lite: More Cyclone football bold takes for 2022

Rock Chalk Talk: Kansas Football Transfer Enrollee Report: Sevion Morrison

Rock Chalk Talk: Kansas Football Transfer Enrollee Report: Eriq Gilyard

WHAT WE’RE READING

SB Nation: The NBA Draft’s 60 best prospects in 2022, ranked

SB Nation: Klay Thompson lost his ring, danced, and ran over a fan at the Warriors parade

SB Nation: Katie Ledecky beat everyone so badly at the world championships she looked bored waiting for 2nd place

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND

Slow news day!