Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Three of Texas’ rivals are on the verge of the College World Series

The Oklahoma Sooners are taking on the Texas A&M Aggies, while the Arkansas Razorbacks face off against the Ole Miss Rebels. Three out of four are the Texas Longhorns’ most heated rivals, as you already know. Win and they’ll face each other in the College World Series.
Meanwhile, the Longhorns will be watching from home.
Someone had to point it out.
WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
Austin American-Statesman: Bohls: Next year could be just like starting over for Texas, Pierce
Dallas Morning News: Report: Joe Castiglione says Oklahoma, Texas will be permanent SEC rivals
247Sports: The Brew: What’s an acceptable 2022 outcome for Texas football?; perspective on UT baseball; and Travis Vick
247Sports: Putting a bow on the 2022 Texas Longhorns baseball season
Inside Texas: How will Texas use DeMarvion Overshown in 2022?
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
Texas baseball faces significant turnover heading into the 2023 season
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
247Sports: The Huddle: Official visit season heating up
247Sports: Top247 ATH Mikal Harrison-Pilot gives highlights from his official visit to Texas
247Sports: Breakfast Bites: Updates on several critical races for the Longhorns
Inside Texas: Five-star A.J. Johnson dishes on Texas unofficial visit
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
Crimson and Cream Machine: The tandem of Gabriel and Lebby
The Smoking Musket: West Virginia to host Auburn in basketball
Wide Right & Natty Lite: Carson Hansen commits to Iowa State
WHAT WE’RE READING
SB Nation: Victor Wembanyama is one of the best NBA Draft prospects ever. He’s coming in 2023
SB Nation: Morning After Thoughts: Embrace the champion level response, but there’s still a long road ahead
SB Nation: How Jerry Jones could finally lift the Jimmy Johnson curse and bring a Super Bowl to the Cowboys
NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND
- Unsurprisingly, it’s a slow time of year.
Steve Sarkisian trying to take Mal Moore athletic facility with him to Texas. pic.twitter.com/mo8byxPEoF— Taylor Rice (@TaylorCRiceUA) January 15, 2021
Loading comments...