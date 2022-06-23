Top-ranked QB Arch Manning commits to Texas over Georgia, Alabama

For Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns, there was only one — Arch Manning.

As part of an exhaustive recruiting effort spearheaded by Sark and quarterbacks coach AJ Milwee, the Texas staff put all of their chips on the table for just one quarterback in the 2023 class.

It was truly Arch or nothing.

Texas had no backup plan if Manning took his talents to the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs — the other frontrunner in a recruitment that ultimately became a tightly-contested two-horse race — but in the end, they didn’t need one.

Arch Manning is a Longhorn, announcing his commitment to Texas on Thursday ahead of the Manning Passing Academy this weekend.

Headlining the 2023 class as the No. 1 overall prospect, per the 247Sports Composite, Manning unsurprisingly had his choice from some of the nation’s more prominent programs — namely, Georgia, Alabama, Ole Miss, and Clemson, which averaged 11.75 wins last season. Of course, Texas, on the other hand, won fewer than half of that sum, notching just five wins in Sark’s debut season.

Yet, despite the clear lack of on-field success in Austin last season, especially in comparison to Manning’s other choices, Texas was always the constant in this recruitment, and arguably the frontrunner from the onset.

The reason? In large part, relationships and reputations.

Whether it be Sarkisian or quarterbacks coach AJ Milwee, Texas’ relationship with the Manning family and the staff at New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman has been well documented as a factor that would certainly have an impact on Arch’s decision. It only helped the Horns’ cause that if his relationships with the Texas staff ultimately led him to Austin, Manning would be learning under Sark, whose reputation as a quarterback whisperer is even more well-documented and praised.

So, despite the obvious elephant that loomed in his recruitment — Texas’ 5-7 record and any uncertainty about the future of the program in comparison to legitimate title favorites — the relationship Sark and his staff developed with Manning and those around him ultimately mattered more than mere wins and losses. And now, Sark and Milwee will get to enjoy the fruits of their labors, developing the latest in a lineage of Manning quarterbacks to include his uncles Peyton and Eli, and his grandfather Archie.