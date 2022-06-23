Podcast: Sitting down with Fozzy Whittaker

The Texas Longhorns are heading toward the 2022 football season and we had the opportunity to sit down with former Texas running back Fozzy Whittaker, who has spent the last four seasons as an analyst on the Longhorn Network after finishing his NFL career.

Fozzy was a member of the team from 2008-2011, playing a role in the 2009 run at a national championship. We ask Fozzy what he thinks it’s going to take to get Texas back to championship caliber, what are his biggest questions for the 2022 season, and who he has his eye on for the upcoming campaign. Because it’s the Longhorn Republic, we also have some fun and dive in on which of his former teammates would have made a great WWE superstar and his dream NIL deal.

Intro and Outro: Earth, Wind, Fire ( Ryan Little / CC BY-SA 4.0)