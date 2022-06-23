 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Bevo’s Daily Roundup: The Manning dynasty comes to Texas

Plus: Texas softball assistant lands a head coaching gig

By Xander Peters
/ new
Syndication: The Daily Advertiser Scott Clause/USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK

As Burnt Orange Nation noted earlier, top 2023 quarterback Arch Manning has committed to the Texas Longhorns, meaning the Manning dynasty – Arch, then Peyton, then Eli – will open its latest chapter in Austin, Texas. That’s also means Texas has landed all three of 247Sports’ perfect composite scored quarterbacks since the ranking began in 2000.

First, Vince Young. Then Quinn Ewers. Now, Arch Manning.

WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Dallas Morning News: As Title IX turns 50, University of Texas champions reflected on their powerful bond

Dallas Morning News: Jody Conradt, University of Texas embody the shaping, struggles and success of Title IX

247Sports: Morning Brew: Huston Street on what makes Troy Tulowitzki special and the impact of ‘Tulo’ at Texas

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

Top-ranked QB Arch Manning commits to Texas over Georgia, Alabama

Texas RHP Aaron Nixon enters the NCAA transfer portal

Podcast: Sitting down with Fozzy Whittaker

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

247Sports: What’s next for Texas recruiting with Arch Manning in the boat?

247Sports: Texas state 7on7 division 2 and 3 preview

247Sports: 2024 Polynesian Bowl announces five-star DB Peyton Woodyard

247Sports: Four-Star ‘24 WR Ryan Pellum talks Ohio State/Texas visits, LSU, Georgia and Bama are up next

247Sports: Major Texas priority Braylan Shelby previews upcoming Texas official visit

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

WHAT WE’RE READING

NEWS ACROSS THE FORTY ACRES AND BEYOND

More From Burnt Orange Nation

Loading comments...