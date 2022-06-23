Bevo’s Daily Roundup: The Manning dynasty comes to Texas

As Burnt Orange Nation noted earlier, top 2023 quarterback Arch Manning has committed to the Texas Longhorns, meaning the Manning dynasty – Arch, then Peyton, then Eli – will open its latest chapter in Austin, Texas. That’s also means Texas has landed all three of 247Sports’ perfect composite scored quarterbacks since the ranking began in 2000.
First, Vince Young. Then Quinn Ewers. Now, Arch Manning.
Since @247Sports began ranking prospects in 2000, only three quarterbacks have ever been given a perfect composite score of 1.0000— Kyle Umlang (@kyleumlang) June 23, 2022
• Vince Young @VinceYoung10
• Quinn Ewers @QuinnEwers
• Arch Manning @ArchManning
All 3 committed to Texas!!!!#ThisIsTexas #HookEm ￼￼
WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
Dallas Morning News: As Title IX turns 50, University of Texas champions reflected on their powerful bond
Dallas Morning News: Jody Conradt, University of Texas embody the shaping, struggles and success of Title IX
247Sports: Morning Brew: Huston Street on what makes Troy Tulowitzki special and the impact of ‘Tulo’ at Texas
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
Top-ranked QB Arch Manning commits to Texas over Georgia, Alabama
Texas RHP Aaron Nixon enters the NCAA transfer portal
Podcast: Sitting down with Fozzy Whittaker
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
247Sports: What’s next for Texas recruiting with Arch Manning in the boat?
247Sports: Texas state 7on7 division 2 and 3 preview
247Sports: 2024 Polynesian Bowl announces five-star DB Peyton Woodyard
247Sports: Four-Star ‘24 WR Ryan Pellum talks Ohio State/Texas visits, LSU, Georgia and Bama are up next
247Sports: Major Texas priority Braylan Shelby previews upcoming Texas official visit
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
WHAT WE’RE READING
NEWS ACROSS THE FORTY ACRES AND BEYOND
- Texas softball assistant Megan Bartlett just got the node to lead the Arizona State Sun Devils.
We’ve found her.— Sun Devil Softball (@ASUSoftball) June 23, 2022
We’re excited to announce former Texas assistant coach Megan Bartlett as our new Head Coach!
Sun Devil Nation, join us in welcoming @coachcbartlett to Tempe and the Pac-12!
https://t.co/zEqvp3pWjP#ForksUp /// #O2V pic.twitter.com/dgd8Kmuvad
Loading comments...