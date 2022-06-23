Bevo’s Daily Roundup: The Manning dynasty comes to Texas

As Burnt Orange Nation noted earlier, top 2023 quarterback Arch Manning has committed to the Texas Longhorns, meaning the Manning dynasty – Arch, then Peyton, then Eli – will open its latest chapter in Austin, Texas. That’s also means Texas has landed all three of 247Sports’ perfect composite scored quarterbacks since the ranking began in 2000.

First, Vince Young. Then Quinn Ewers. Now, Arch Manning.

Since @247Sports began ranking prospects in 2000, only three quarterbacks have ever been given a perfect composite score of 1.0000



• Vince Young @VinceYoung10

• Quinn Ewers @QuinnEwers

• Arch Manning @ArchManning



All 3 committed to Texas!!!!#ThisIsTexas #HookEm ￼￼ — Kyle Umlang (@kyleumlang) June 23, 2022

WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Dallas Morning News: As Title IX turns 50, University of Texas champions reflected on their powerful bond

Dallas Morning News: Jody Conradt, University of Texas embody the shaping, struggles and success of Title IX

247Sports: Morning Brew: Huston Street on what makes Troy Tulowitzki special and the impact of ‘Tulo’ at Texas

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

Top-ranked QB Arch Manning commits to Texas over Georgia, Alabama

Texas RHP Aaron Nixon enters the NCAA transfer portal

Podcast: Sitting down with Fozzy Whittaker

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

247Sports: What’s next for Texas recruiting with Arch Manning in the boat?

247Sports: Texas state 7on7 division 2 and 3 preview

247Sports: 2024 Polynesian Bowl announces five-star DB Peyton Woodyard

247Sports: Four-Star ‘24 WR Ryan Pellum talks Ohio State/Texas visits, LSU, Georgia and Bama are up next

247Sports: Major Texas priority Braylan Shelby previews upcoming Texas official visit

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

WHAT WE’RE READING

NEWS ACROSS THE FORTY ACRES AND BEYOND

Texas softball assistant Megan Bartlett just got the node to lead the Arizona State Sun Devils.