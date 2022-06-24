Bevo’s Daily Roundup: National media can’t wrap their minds around a Texas QB room with both Quinn Ewers, Arch Manning

Sometime around the moment top 2023 recruit, quarterback Arch Manning, announced his commitment to the Texas Longhorns, something in the college football world suddenly broke. Twitter and its host of users constantly in search of affirmation, for example, couldn’t seem to handle the fact that Texas landed all three of 247Sports’ perfectly scored quarterbacks, including the legendary Vince Young, Quinn Ewers, and now, Manning.

(Read ‘em and weep, by the way.)

So, as the Internet does, it threw logic and reason to the wayside and, instead, opted to suggest the Manning commitment was the first sign of Ewers’ transfer to come.

Take this exchange as an example:

Quarterbacks plans never work out the way you’d think they do, especially in 2022 with the transfer rule and two people who have never thrown a pass in college football. https://t.co/u0BuZDSulX — Ari Wasserman (@AriWasserman) June 24, 2022

Seems pretty narrow for those earning the big bucks. Then again (re: sarcasm incoming), it’s hard to imagine the youngest member of a quarterback dynasty – who took extremely careful consideration in deciding where he’d continue his football career, and with whom – understanding sitting for a year, perhaps even two, is a positive for positional development.

At the end of the day, head coach Steve Sarkisian’s recent track record in developing quarterbacks is pretty damn solid. Alabama Crimson Tide alum Mac Jones went from being a pudgy three-star recruit to an NFL Draft first round pick in a few years alongside Sarkisian.

Imagine what he can do with two of college football’s highest touted recruits.

In one quarterback room, eventually, no less.

Meanwhile, there are others who strike a decent point.

Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning. Seems a lot to just try and beat Kansas. — Jeremie Poplin (@jeremiepoplin) June 23, 2022

