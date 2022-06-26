Texas lands 4-star WR Jonah Wilson

The offensive class continues to take shape for the Texas Longhorns with the Sunday addition of four-star receiver Jonah Wilson.

Texas had an opportunity to make up for last cycle’s struggles to land priority receivers and nabbing Wilson is a big hit for position coach Brennan Marion in his first full cycle at the helm. The four-star receiver out of Spring Dekaney held 15 other offers, including the LSU Tigers and Ohio State Buckeyes, but only took one official visit — to tour the Forty Acres.

Wilson comes in at 6’3, 195 pounds, but is still quick enough to run the 200 and 400 for the Wildcats’ track and field team.

In two seasons on the gridiron for Dekaney, Wilson has racked up nearly 900 yards and 15 touchdowns to help push the Wildcats to the playoffs in both years. The No. 278 player overall and the No. 34 wide receiver, Wilson joins what will likely be a complementary wide receivers group, with speedster Ryan Niblett already in the fold.

Wilson is the 11th commitment in the 2023 class for the Longhorns and the fifth in the last week, including the nation’s No. 1 prospect, quarterback Arch Manning. The class now ranks 10th nationally in the 247Sports Composite team rankings.

Analysis from Daniel Seahorn:

Wilson has the look of your prototypical outside wide receiver at 6’3, 195 pounds. Has a long, athletic frame that will likely fill out to 210-220 as he continues mature. Wilson has split time between quarterback and wide receiver the past two years and has produced 891 yards and 15 touchdowns on 52 receptions (17.1 YPC). Wilson is a three-sport athlete that competes in the 200m and 400m on the track as well as on the hardwood in basketball for Dekaney. Long strider that chews up ground quickly. Possesses solid play strength and uses it to his advantage when competing down the field for 50/50 balls. Tracks the ball well down the field on deep routes and shows the ability to catch the ball away from his body and over the shoulder. Raw as a route runner at this stage in his development and will need to learn more parts of the route tree. Has a lot of room for growth and upside given he hasn’t been playing the position for a long period of time and has a relatively small sample size. If he gets the with the right position coach at the next level he could end up being a guy who we look back on as being underappreciated by the services.