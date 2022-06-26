3-star OT Connor Stroh commits to Texas

Momentum continued to build for the Texas Longhorns on Sunday as head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff landed the first offensive lineman of the 2023 class with the commitment of offensive tackle Connor Stroh during his official visit to the Forty Acres over the weekend.

The 6’6.5, 345-pound lineman from Frisco Wakeland fits the bill of “large humans” that Steve Sarkisian and Kyle Flood covet for their offenses. Stroh is a highly-coveted talent for members of the SEC, both present and future, holding offers from Texas A&M, Arkansas, and Auburn, in addition to the Longhorns. As an A&M legacy, the Aggies were going to be tough to beat in the recruitment, but the late offer out of College Station helped the Longhorns’ cause.

Conversely, Flood and the Longhorns were the first team to offer the massive lineman, a full seven months ahead of their rivals in Maroon.

Coming in as a three-star prospect, Stroh may see his stock rise during his senior season — especially given the high-profile teams angling for his services. He features the ideal size and build for Kyle Flood to mold into a top-tier college offensive tackle.

Texas now has the first piece to what should be a relatively selective offensive line group in 2023, after the massive haul from a year ago. Stroh becomes commitment No. 10 for Texas in the 2023 class, coming in at the start of what could be a very active summer for the Longhorns on the recruiting trail.

Daniel Seahorn detailed what the Horns are getting in Stroh: