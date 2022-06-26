3-star OT Connor Stroh commits to Texas

Momentum continued to build for the Texas Longhorns on Sunday as head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff landed the first offensive lineman of the 2023 class with the commitment of offensive tackle Connor Stroh during his official visit to the Forty Acres over the weekend.
Home @KJJFlood @CoachSark @TexasFootball pic.twitter.com/n23p4q2PD4— Connor Stroh (@stroh_connor) June 26, 2022
The 6’6.5, 345-pound lineman from Frisco Wakeland fits the bill of “large humans” that Steve Sarkisian and Kyle Flood covet for their offenses. Stroh is a highly-coveted talent for members of the SEC, both present and future, holding offers from Texas A&M, Arkansas, and Auburn, in addition to the Longhorns. As an A&M legacy, the Aggies were going to be tough to beat in the recruitment, but the late offer out of College Station helped the Longhorns’ cause.
Conversely, Flood and the Longhorns were the first team to offer the massive lineman, a full seven months ahead of their rivals in Maroon.
Coming in as a three-star prospect, Stroh may see his stock rise during his senior season — especially given the high-profile teams angling for his services. He features the ideal size and build for Kyle Flood to mold into a top-tier college offensive tackle.
Texas now has the first piece to what should be a relatively selective offensive line group in 2023, after the massive haul from a year ago. Stroh becomes commitment No. 10 for Texas in the 2023 class, coming in at the start of what could be a very active summer for the Longhorns on the recruiting trail.
Daniel Seahorn detailed what the Horns are getting in Stroh:
This is a Kyle Flood special if I’ve seen one. Stroh is the textbook definition of a #BigHuman, as he measured in at just under 6’7, 345 pounds. Stroh is a mountain of a man and is a massive obstacle that is tough to navigate around for defenders. Stroh is a three-sport participant at Wakeland (football, track, and powerlifting). Has lifting PRs of 575 (squat), 405 (bench press), and 515 (deadlift). On film, he gives every defender absolute fits just because of his size and length. Shows the solid functional strength and the ability to displace defenders from the LOS in the run game. It is an absolute fool’s errand to try to go down the middle of this kid with a power rush due to his size and ability to anchor. Does a solid job of finishing off his blocks and shows the aggression to want to put defenders on the turf. Needs to improve on his hand usage and staying engaged, as he has a tendency to fall off his blocks. Can also be a little grabby at times, so that is something to monitor as it can turn into penalties. Must also improve on the utilization of his length, as at times defenders are able to get into his body. A man of his size is naturally going to have to work on keeping his pads down and he is no exception. Stroh plays left tackle for Wakeland and may get a look at tackle initially when he arrives, but I feel like he lacks the ideal foot quickness and lateral agility to take on collegiate edge rushers. I think he is destined for the interior at the next level.
