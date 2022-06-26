Texas flips 3-star OT Trevor Goosby from TCU

A remarkable day on the recruiting front continued for the Texas Longhorns on Sunday night, as Melissa offensive tackle Trevor Goosby flipped his commitment from the TCU Horned Frogs.

A three-star talent, Goosby’s commitment comes on the heels of his official visit to Austin, arriving as a possible flip candidate — a move that, of course, came to fruition late in the evening.

Goosby is now the latest addition to a Texas class enjoying a surge of Sunday commitments, with the 6’6, 280-pound Goosby becoming the fifth pledge of the day, and the fourth offensive lineman, joining Harker Heights’ Jaydon Chatman, Frisco Wakeland’s Connor Stroh, and Mansfield Timberview’s Andre Cojoe.

Daniel Seahorn detailed what the Longhorns are getting in Goosby.

Goosby has what some like to call an offensive tackle starter kit in regards to measurables, as he checks in at just under 6’6, 280 pounds. Goosby possesses the frame that is begging to have more mass added to it and will easily be able to get north of 300 pounds and be able to carry it well. Has long arms that will allow him to keep edge rushers at bay. Nimble and light on his feet for his size. Shows some good urgency at times to get off the ball at the snap, but needs to show it more consistently. Has some good power in hands that slows defenders down at the point of attack, but will need to improve his overall play strength. Does a good job of mirroring defenders in pass protection and redirecting them by using his length to his advantage. Fares well in space as a puller from both sides (has logged snaps at both left and right tackle). Shows good lateral quickness when having to cut off backside defenders. This kid is essentially a baby at the position and has a ton of room for growth both physically and technically. You can see the upside he possesses and if he gets enough time in the incubator he will make a college offensive line coach very happy.

Goosby is ranked as the nation’s No. 518 overall player ad as the No. 43 offensive tackle, per the 247Sports Composite. He’s now the 14th addition to a class that ranks No. 5 nationally.