3-star OG Andre Cojoe commits to Texas

A huge recruiting day for the Texas Longhorns on Sunday got bigger with the addition of Mansfield Timberview offensive guard Andre Cojoe, the third commitment of the day.

A 6’6, 330-pounder who fits the mold of offensive line coach Kyle Flood’s preference for extremely large humans, Cojoe chose Texas over 11 other offers, pledging during his official visit after taking previous trips to TCU and Vanderbilt. Arizona State, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Texas A&M, and Texas Tech were also among the schools to offer the consensus three-star prospect.

Cojoe joins Frisco Wakeland offensive tackle Connor Stroh in the offensive line recruiting class for Flood. Ranked as the No. 841 player nationally, Cojoe is the No. 59 interior offensive lineman, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings, and the 12th pledge in the 2023 Texas recruiting class that now ranks No. 9 nationally with the potential for more commitments in the coming days.

Analysis (via Daniel Seahorn):

Cojoe is another #BigHuman for Texas offensive line coach Kyle Flood, as he checks in at a whopping 6’6, 330 pounds. Cojoe took snaps at right guard and right tackle as a sophomore before making the move to left tackle for his junior season. Cojoe has a massive frame with long arms and he knows how to throw his weight around. He possesses a good punch and good play strength, and on top of that he plays the game with an edge. Cojoe is always looking to finish his blocks and even his teammates aren’t safe when you watch his tape from this spring. Cojoe’s frame and anchor makes it next to impossible for defenders at the high school level to try to power rush him and his long arms and ability to mirror in pass protection makes it a tall task to try to run the arc. Needs to do a better job of playing with a lower pads and hat consistently. Possesses good length, but is likely an interior guy at next level due to lacking ideal athleticism to stick at tackle. His size, strength, and length has potential to make him a problem for interior defenders and his disposition will definitely win over his coaches. Will likely be a guy who needs the redshirt year to acclimate and trim up some, but definitely someone to keep an eye on in years two and three on campus.