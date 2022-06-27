Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Big weekend bumps Texas football to No. 5 in recruiting rankings

Best this past weekend got underway, the Texas Longhorns were outside of 247Sports’ 2023 team recruiting rankings. Then Arch Manning happened. As well as a slew of other recruits.

Now, Texas is ranked No. 5, seemingly overnight.

From 247Sports: “Texas joins Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, and Clemson in the top five and pushes out the Georgia Bulldogs for the fifth spot. Of the top 10 Texas also ranks 5th in average commit rating at 90.84 and is tied with Clemson for 3rd in the least amount of commits in the class at 14, behind Georgia at 12 and Ohio State at 13.”

Not bad, folks.

WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

Report: Texas volunteer assistant Troy Tulowitzki won’t return for 2023 season

4-star OL Jaydon Chatman commits to Texas

Texas flips 3-star OT Trevor Goosby from TCU

Texas lands 4-star WR Jonah Wilson

3-star OG Andre Cojoe commits to Texas

3-star OT Connor Stroh commits to Texas

4-star LB Liona Lefau commits to Texas over Oregon and Utah

BON Roundtable: Arch Manning’s commitment, Texas baseball

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

WHAT WE’RE READING

NEWS ACROSS THE FORTY ACRES AND BEYOND