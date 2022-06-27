5-star S Derek Williams commits to Texas

Texas Longhorns safeties coach Blake Gideon secured the first major coup of his time back on the Forty Acres by landing a Monday commitment from New Iberia (La.) Westgate cornerback Derek Williams, who was an official visitor over the weekend.

The 6’2, 185-pounder wasted little time in making his decision official, becoming the first consensus five-star safety to commit to Texas since Angleton’s BJ Foster a little more than five years ago. Williams was also considering Alabama and LSU and holds 17 total offers, including Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Miami, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, and Texas A&M. The Hurricanes, Sooners, and Aggies all hosted him on unofficial visits during the spring, but Williams still has four official visits remaining if he chooses to use them at some point during the recruiting process.

Williams started receiving offers prior to his sophomore season and his recruitment started gaining serious momentum after starring on offense and defense for Westgate, with the Longhorns offering in Feb. 2021. The response from Williams and his family was to consistently make the trip from New Iberia to the Forty Acres.

And with Texas looming as the hottest brand in 2023 recruiting following last week’s commitment from the nation’s No. 1 prospect, quarterback Arch Manning, recruits have been quick to join the class, with Williams becoming the sixth pledge since Manning’s decision last Thursday.

Ranked as the No. 37 prospect nationally, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings, Williams is the nation’s No. 3 safety. His pledge gives the Longhorns 15 commitments in the 2023 recruiting class, which now ranks No. 3 nationally in the 247Sports Composite team rankings.