Texas lands 3-star edge Billy Walton, former Oklahoma State commit

A huge week for the Texas Longhorns in recruiting continued on Tuesday as the Longhorns yet another commitment, landing South Oak Cliff edge Billy Walton, a former Oklahoma State Cowboys pledge, following his official visit to the Forty Acres over the weekend.

A 6’2.5, 215-pounder, Walton received his offer from Texas back in January, but opted to commit to Oklahoma State days after a visit to Stillwater in April. The Longhorns kept recruiting Walton, however, securing the only other official visit other than the Cowboys and did enough to convince the consensus three-star prospect to remain in his home state after Walton decommitted from the Cowboys on Monday.

Walton was a standout for the 5A-DII state champions as a junior, producing 12 sacks, 21 tackles for loss, and 55 tackles at South Oak Cliff, helping him earn over 20 offers, including Nebraska, TCU, Tennessee, Texas A&M, and Texas Tech, among others.

Ranked as the No. 586 player nationally, Walton is the No. 50 edge, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. His commitment gives the Horns 16 pledges in a class that now ranks No. 3 nationally.

Analysis (via Daniel Seahorn):

Walton is a versatile and productive edge rusher who spear headed the defense for the defending state champs at South Oak Cliff high school. Walton produced 21 tackles for a loss, 12 sacks, and also had 2 PBUs during SOC’s state title run in 2021. Has a lean frame a 6’2.5, 215 pounds that will continue to fill out as he develops. Lines up as an off the ball linebacker as well as a hand in the dirt defensive end. Lacks quickness off the snap, but shows solid hand usage and shows he can get extension and disengage from blockers. Has the quickness to beat offensive across their face and shoot gaps. Shows the ability to get up the field in his rush and run the arc, but will need to diversify his skillset as a rusher. Flashes a high motor in pursuit and shows a lot of energy and enthusiasm when he is competing. Shows some competence when asked to drop into coverage and reacts quickly when redirecting to the football. Shows good closing speed on the ball carrier in pursuit and arrives there with violence. Walton is a guy who has done several things within the SOC defense and played at a high level as a junior. Taking the next step forward as a prospect will require some technical refinement as a pass rusher. He’s pup at this stage in the game, but with some time and coaching this pup will bloom into a full grown dog and start biting.