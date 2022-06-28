Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Who will replace outgoing Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby?

The Bob Bowlsby days are almost behind the Big 12 Conference.
It’s likely for the best, after Bowlsby let the conference gradually crumble under his leadership, opting not to pursue blue blood programs that would boost the league.
Instead, the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners are joining the SEC.
American Athletic Conference standouts, the Houston Cougars, the UCF Golden Knights, and the Cincinnati Bearcats, plus independent, the BYU Cougars, will join the Big 12 in the coming years as a result. It’s not a home run on Bowlsby’s part, but it gets the job done.
For now at least.
But who will replace Bowlsby?
One potential candidate, ESPN and Sports Illustrated report, is Brett Yormack.
From ESPN: “Yormark is COO of Jay Z’s Roc Nation, having been promoted in January. He was previously co-CEO of Roc Nation Unified, a global licensing division within the agency ... . It would mark an out-of-the-box hire for the Big 12 amid the vastly changing collegiate landscape. Yormark has little experience at the college sports level. He did, however, spend nearly 15 years with Barclays Sports and Entertainment, including as CEO, before leaving for Roc Nation in 2019.”
Out of the box indeed.
