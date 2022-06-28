Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Who will replace outgoing Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby?

The Bob Bowlsby days are almost behind the Big 12 Conference.

It’s likely for the best, after Bowlsby let the conference gradually crumble under his leadership, opting not to pursue blue blood programs that would boost the league.

Instead, the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners are joining the SEC.

American Athletic Conference standouts, the Houston Cougars, the UCF Golden Knights, and the Cincinnati Bearcats, plus independent, the BYU Cougars, will join the Big 12 in the coming years as a result. It’s not a home run on Bowlsby’s part, but it gets the job done.

For now at least.

But who will replace Bowlsby?

One potential candidate, ESPN and Sports Illustrated report, is Brett Yormack.

From ESPN: “Yormark is COO of Jay Z’s Roc Nation, having been promoted in January. He was previously co-CEO of Roc Nation Unified, a global licensing division within the agency ... . It would mark an out-of-the-box hire for the Big 12 amid the vastly changing collegiate landscape. Yormark has little experience at the college sports level. He did, however, spend nearly 15 years with Barclays Sports and Entertainment, including as CEO, before leaving for Roc Nation in 2019.”

Out of the box indeed.

WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Austin American-Statesman: What it’s like at Manning Passing Academy after Arch Manning commitment

247Sports: Morning Brew: The Arch Effect is in full effect for Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

5-star S Derek Williams commits to Texas

Texas 1B Gavin Kash among latest players to enter the NCAA transfer portal

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

247Sports: Texas jumps to No. 3 in 247 Composite team recruiting rankings with addition of five-star Derek Williams

247Sports: Monday night huddle: Notes and observations from elite recruiting run

247Sports: The Huddle: Scattershooting a handful of recruiting notes

247Sports: TABC Showcase: Tre Johnson, Dink Pate, KJ Lewis and more stand out

247Sports: 2024 Polynesian Bowl announces five-star QB Julian Sayin

Inside Texas: Tuesday: Steve Sarkisian is due credit for the recent recruiting success

Inside Texas: On3 four-star Jordan Matthews’ stock is rising

Inside Texas: Texas rises to No. 4 in the 2023 On3 Consensus Team Recruiting Rankings

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

Crimson and Cream Machine: 2023 OL Heath Ozaeta commits to Oklahoma

Rock Chalk Talk: Jayhawks in the Pros (MLB Edition): Wes Benjamin

WHAT WE’RE READING

SB Nation: The Colorado Avalanche are building something special

SB Nation: Two teams can absorb Jimmy Garoppolo’s contract without any cap maneuvering

SB Nation: ‘SEE YOU IN THE FALL,’ says Kyrie Irving after opting in to $36.5 million player option

NEWS ACROSS THE FORTY ACRES AND BEYOND

Not bad for a 17-year-old.