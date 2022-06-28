Podcast: Arch Madness arrived in Austin

Last week, 2023 quarterback Arch Manning sent a shockwave through college football when he announced his commitment to the Texas Longhorns via social media.

National media, outside of the sports realm, picked up on the commitment that quickly dominated the sports news cycle. Then, within 72 hours of his commitment, Texas and the college football world saw the actual impact of the commitment, with Texas adding six other commitments to the class — including a second 5* player from Louisiana. With the additions, Texas jumped from the double-digits in the overall class rankings to No. 3 overall and became one of just four schools nationally to have multiple five-star players committed.

What does this mean for Texas and the 2023 class? How does this impact the players already on campus? And what does it mean for Steve Sarkisian’s future in Austin?

