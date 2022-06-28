 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Former Arkansas RHP Heston Tole commits to Texas

The Longhorns picked up some bullpen help from the portal.

By Wescott Eberts
Arkansas baseball

Former Arkansas Razorbacks rising junior right-hander Heston Tole committed to the Texas Longhorns on Tuesday, giving head coach David Pierce a proven bullpen arm for the 2023 season.

A 6’6, 220-pounder from Wichita Falls who played at IMG Academy, Tole made 10 appearances as a freshman for the Razorbacks, going 2-0 with a 3.77 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 14.1 innings. As a sophomore, Tole improved, going 1-0 with a 2.25 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 12.0 innings while also recording a save. In 2022, Tole only made one appearance during conference play, pitching 2.0 innings and allowing a run against Texas A&M, but he should be in line for more high-leverage work at Texas thanks to a quality breaking ball he uses as his out pitch.

Tole is the second addition from the NCAA transfer portal, joining Rice left-hander David Shaw, and surely won’t be the last given the amount of turnover on the Texas roster, which includes multiple players entering the portal.

