Former Arkansas RHP Heston Tole commits to Texas

Former Arkansas Razorbacks rising junior right-hander Heston Tole committed to the Texas Longhorns on Tuesday, giving head coach David Pierce a proven bullpen arm for the 2023 season.

Huge thank you to everyone in Arkansas for the past two years. I will be transferring to the University of Texas for the rest of my college career. @TexasBaseball let’s get to work . pic.twitter.com/hh6DV93Pla — Heston Tole (@HestonTole_17) June 28, 2022

A 6’6, 220-pounder from Wichita Falls who played at IMG Academy, Tole made 10 appearances as a freshman for the Razorbacks, going 2-0 with a 3.77 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 14.1 innings. As a sophomore, Tole improved, going 1-0 with a 2.25 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 12.0 innings while also recording a save. In 2022, Tole only made one appearance during conference play, pitching 2.0 innings and allowing a run against Texas A&M, but he should be in line for more high-leverage work at Texas thanks to a quality breaking ball he uses as his out pitch.

Tole is the second addition from the NCAA transfer portal, joining Rice left-hander David Shaw, and surely won’t be the last given the amount of turnover on the Texas roster, which includes multiple players entering the portal.