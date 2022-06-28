Texas assistant coach Philip Miller reassigned

After a trip to the College World Series that only lasted two games, Texas Longhorns head coach David Pierce has hit a hard reset button since the offseason started, dismissing longtime assistant Sean Allen and now reassigning another longtime assistant, Philip Miller, according to Tuesday reports.

Good scoop here by @ZachAtTheDisch. Philip Miller has been reassigned at @TexasBaseball into an 'assistant to the head coach' type of role. #Horns now have two full-time assistant roles open. https://t.co/qmtCwOayq6 — Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) June 28, 2022

In addition, volunteer assistant Troy Tulowitzki chose to depart the program after three seasons, meaning that Pierce is now tasked with replacing all three assistant coaches.

Like Allen, Miller had coached under Pierce for 11 seasons, the entirety of Pierce’s career as a head coach, starting at Sam Houston State, following Pierce to Tulane, and then to Texas, where Miller worked primarily with catchers and outfielders in addition to assisting with hitters and infielders.

Miller previously coached at his alma mater, Northwestern State, for two different stints in addition to coaching at Sam Houston State prior to Pierce taking over the job in Huntsville.