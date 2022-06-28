 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Texas assistant coach Philip Miller reassigned

The Longhorns will have three new assistant coaches for the 2023 season.

By Wescott Eberts
Syndication: austin360 Aaron E. Martinez / American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK

After a trip to the College World Series that only lasted two games, Texas Longhorns head coach David Pierce has hit a hard reset button since the offseason started, dismissing longtime assistant Sean Allen and now reassigning another longtime assistant, Philip Miller, according to Tuesday reports.

In addition, volunteer assistant Troy Tulowitzki chose to depart the program after three seasons, meaning that Pierce is now tasked with replacing all three assistant coaches.

Like Allen, Miller had coached under Pierce for 11 seasons, the entirety of Pierce’s career as a head coach, starting at Sam Houston State, following Pierce to Tulane, and then to Texas, where Miller worked primarily with catchers and outfielders in addition to assisting with hitters and infielders.

Miller previously coached at his alma mater, Northwestern State, for two different stints in addition to coaching at Sam Houston State prior to Pierce taking over the job in Huntsville.

