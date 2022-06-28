4-star RB Cedric Baxter Jr. releases top 4 schools, sets commitment date

Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater running back Cedric Baxter Jr. announced his top four schools on Tuesday and the Texas Longhorns are still in the mix for the nation’s No. 3 running back, who will make his decision on Aug. 10.

BREAKING: The No. 1 RB in the ‘23 Class, Cedric Baxter Jr., is down to 4️⃣ schools!



The 6’2 215 RB from Orlando, FL will announce his college decision on August 10th.



— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 28, 2022

The Florida Gators, Miami Hurricanes, and Texas A&M Aggies are the other three finalists for Baxter, whose only official visit so far was to the Forty Acres earlier this month, though he also took a recent unofficial visit to College Station and tripped to Gainesville twice.

With DeSoto product Tre Wisner committed to Texas and former commit Rueben Owens II pledged to Louisville, Baxter has emerged as the top target for a second running back spot in the class. And the odds of Baxter taking that spot seem high, especially since the commitment of Arch Manning last Thursday, which helped serve as the catalyst for three 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions in favor of Baxter pledging to the Longhorns.

A consensus four-star prospect, Baxter is ranked as the No. 46 player nationally and the No. 12 player in Florida, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.