4-star Texas RB target Cedric Baxter Jr. set to announce on Wednesday

Back in June, Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater running back Cedric Baxter Jr. announced his top four schools and the Texas Longhorns are still in the mix for the nation’s No. 4 running back, who will make his decision on Aug. 10 at 6 p.m. Central.

BREAKING: The No. 1 RB in the ‘23 Class, Cedric Baxter Jr., is down to 4️⃣ schools!



The 6’2 215 RB from Orlando, FL will announce his college decision on August 10th.



More Here (FREE): https://t.co/YU37VoMvY1 pic.twitter.com/nWvHfgokBC — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 28, 2022

This Wednesday August 10th I will announcing my commitment at Edgewater High School in the auditorium. Everyone is more than welcomed as it is open invite. Doors are opening at at 6:30 pm and everything will get started at exactly 7:00 pm. Be there!! — Cedric “C4” Baxter Jr (@CedricBaxterJr1) August 8, 2022

The Florida Gators, Miami Hurricanes, and Texas A&M Aggies are the other three finalists for Baxter, whose only official visit so far was to the Forty Acres earlier this month, though he also took a recent unofficial visit to College Station and tripped to Gainesville twice.

With DeSoto product Tre Wisner committed to Texas and former commit Rueben Owens II pledged to Louisville, Baxter has emerged as the top target for a second running back spot in the class. And the odds of Baxter taking that spot seem high, especially since the commitment of Arch Manning, which helped serve as the catalyst for three 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions in favor of Baxter pledging to the Longhorns. With a little more than a day until Baxter announces, there are now five Crystal Ball predictions for Texas, as well as eight Rivals FutureCasts.

A consensus four-star prospect, Baxter is ranked as the No. 48 player nationally and the No. 11 player in Florida, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.