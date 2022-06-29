5-star WR Johntay Cook II commits to Texas

After the commitment of Arch Manning, it was only a matter of time before the Texas Longhorns added another elite playmaker, especially at the wide receiver position, and it doesn't get much more elite than DeSoto wide receiver Johntay Cook, II.

After striking out on all but one of the elite in-state receivers from a year ago, Cook was a must-get for new position coach Brennan Marion and the Longhorns in the 2023 class.

After flashing his playmaking ability to the tune of 1,496 yards and 29 touchdowns in two seasons for the DeSoto Eagles, Cook became an obvious hot commodity on the recruiting trail. Cook boasts 41 total offers, including Texas A&M, Oregon, Ole Miss, and Michigan — all of which he has visited. The Aggies and the Ducks seemed to be surging in the recruitment, but the lifetime Longhorn fan released a top three that dropped Texas A&M and included Michigan on Friday before jumping in the Texas class as it seems to be on the verge of surging to the top of the recruiting rankings.

The 6’0, 175-pound pass-catcher is ranked No. 35 nationally, No. 6 in the state of Texas, and No. 6 among wide receivers, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. Cook joins Ryan Niblett, the No. 79 player overall, and Jonah Wilson, the No. 277 player, in the wide receiver group, marking the first time Texas has landed multiple top-100 receivers since 2019.

Coincidentally, Cook is also the second DeSoto recruit in the 2023 offensive class, joining teammate and friend, four-star running back Tre Wisner, in the group.

With the recruiting momentum now in full swing, Texas has the opportunity to pair back-to-back elite recruiting classes and build the foundations of a team that can compete at the highest levels.

Cook is the 17th pledge in the 2023 class for the Longhorns, which now ranks No. 2 nationally in the 247Sports Composite team rankings.

Analysis (via Daniel Seahorn):

Cook is a deep-threat wide receiver that already possesses good route running and the ability to consistently separate from defensive backs. At 6’0, 175 he possesses solid size and and athletic frame that will continue to fill out over time. He’s a two sport athlete that also competed on the relay teams at DeSoto and that speed is evident on tape when you watch him running by corners and safeties. Shows good short-area quickness when releasing off the LOS and is often able to use it to get separation with his release. Shows good change of direction and is able throttle down to get in and out of his routes without wasting much movement. Tracks the ball well down the field and makes over the shoulder catches frequently on tape. Has good hands and competes for the football in 50/50 situations. Shows the willingness to go over the middle to make the tough catches. Had very good production as a junior, where he averaged over 20 yards a catch and caught 19 touchdowns on just 38 receptions. Cook is one of the best big-play receivers in his class and that kind of ability will translate to the next level.