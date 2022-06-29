Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Texas RB Bijan Robinson, WR Xavier Worthy named to 2022 Walter Camp Preseason All-American list

It’s no surprise that Texas Longhorns players are getting preseason love this offseason.
It’s no surprise that junior running back Bijan Robinson and sophomore wide receiver Xavier Worthy, both of whom were named to the 2022 Walter Camp Preseason All-American list, are the players getting that love.
Bijan Robinson and Xavier Worthy have been named to the Walter Camp Preseason All-America Teams
4-star RB Cedric Baxter Jr. releases top 4 schools, sets commitment date
Texas lands 3-star edge Billy Walton, former Oklahoma State commit
Texas assistant coach Philip Miller reassigned
Former Arkansas RHP Heston Tole commits to Texas
Podcast: Arch Madness arrived in Austin
- Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian is having a very good week.
ESPN's Pete Thamel said Arch Manning's relationship with Texas coach Steve Sarkisian was key to his commitment: "[Sarkisian] is clearly the best guy the Manning family thinks to take Arch Manning from high school prospect to NFL prospect."
