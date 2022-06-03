Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Texas, Texas A&M’s first meeting in the SEC will be in College Station

There will be a 119th game in the Texas Longhorns and the Texas A&M Aggies’ football series. It will be played once both teams are in the SEC. It will be in College Station, according to reporting coming out of the Houston Chronicle and The Athletic. Texas A&M athletic director Ross Bjork confirmed the news during this week’s SEC meetings.

“Look, it’s just through conversations,” Bjork said, per The Athletic. “We don’t know the year, we don’t know eight [game schedule] versus nine. We have no idea. But whenever the first one is (it will be at Kyle Field).”

Texas softball is back at it tomorrow in the Women’s College World Series. This time, against the Oklahoma Sooners. Matchup gets underway at 2pm Central, Saturday.

