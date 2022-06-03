Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Texas, Texas A&M’s first meeting in the SEC will be in College Station

There will be a 119th game in the Texas Longhorns and the Texas A&M Aggies’ football series. It will be played once both teams are in the SEC. It will be in College Station, according to reporting coming out of the Houston Chronicle and The Athletic. Texas A&M athletic director Ross Bjork confirmed the news during this week’s SEC meetings.
“Look, it’s just through conversations,” Bjork said, per The Athletic. “We don’t know the year, we don’t know eight [game schedule] versus nine. We have no idea. But whenever the first one is (it will be at Kyle Field).”
WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
WHAT WE’RE READING
NEWS ACROSS THE FORTY ACRES AND BEYOND
- Texas softball is back at it tomorrow in the Women’s College World Series. This time, against the Oklahoma Sooners. Matchup gets underway at 2pm Central, Saturday.
its the immediate horns up for us@b3lladayton | #HookEm pic.twitter.com/kVhI9BfHCt— Texas Softball (@TexasSoftball) June 2, 2022
- We’re living rent-free in our counterpart Wide Right & Natty Lite’s mind today.
The definitive list of reasons to Horns Down. https://t.co/gmxw7h9ajx pic.twitter.com/7X4v0rUPLS— Wide Right & Natty Lite (@WideRtNattyLt) June 2, 2022
