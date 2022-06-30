Podcast: Texas Tech preview and Johntay Cook commits

We’ve reached the conference portion of the 2022 Texas Longhorns seasons, so that means we get to bring on one of our favorites, Albie Shore of Tortillas and Takes to help us preview the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

It’s the first year under new head coach Joey McGuire, who has taken the recruiting world by storm and has tech positioned well heading into the fall. The Red Raiders return their quarterback from a year ago, but turn over at the wide receiver position and much of their defense as well. So what are expectations for the Red Raiders in 2022 and how will they build moving forward?

We also dive in on the latest commitments to the 2023 class, Oklahoma State flip Billy Walton and 5* wide receiver Johntay Cook, II. Texas is now up to No. 2 in the 247Sports recruiting rankings and will continue to build into the fall.

Intro and Outro: Earth, Wind, Fire ( Ryan Little / CC BY-SA 4.0)