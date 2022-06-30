4-star CB Malik Muhammad names 3 finalists

Four-star South Oak Cliff cornerback Malik Muhammad announced on Thursday that he has narrowed his recruitment to three finalists and the Texas Longhorns are still in the mix.

Muhammad took an official visit to Texas two weeks ago and then followed the visit up with unofficial visits to Alabama and Texas A&M. All three programs rounded out Muhammad’s trio of finalists.

Muhammad is the No. 6-ranked cornerback prospect nationally according to the 247Sports Composite rankings and is the 39th-ranked player overall.

The Longhorns landed a commitment earlier in the week from Muhammad’s teammate and cousin Billy Walton, but the Aggies also previously landed another South Oak Cliff teammate in Jayvon Thomas. Texas does have a tidal wave of momentum behind them following the commitment of five star quarterback Arch Manning, but this is a recruitment that is imperative for both Steve Sarkisian and Jimbo Fisher as heading into the dead period.

After making trips to all of his finalists it looks like things could be heading in the direction of a commitment, as Muhammad made the comment on Hayes Fawcett’s Instagram post that a decision is coming soon.

Will the Longhorns continue to ride the wave of momentum? Or will the Aggies strike back and get some momentum of their own? Looks like we should find out the answer soon.