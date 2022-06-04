Texas falls 7-2 to No. 1 Oklahoma

The remarkable postseason run for the Texas Longhorns hit a setback against the No. 1 Oklahoma Sooners in the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City on Saturday as the Sooners used two big home runs to secure a 7-2 victory and send the Longhorns into the loser’s bracket.

Oklahoma jumped out to a quick lead over Texas in the top of the first inning. Center fielder Jayda Coleman led off with a double to right-center and star designated player Jocelyn Alo continued her torrid run through the 2022 season, taking advantage of a mistake by Texas right-hander Hailey Dolcini up and out over the plate for a two-run home run to take a 2-0 lead before Dolcini even recorded an out.

Dolcini settled in after the early mistakes, retiring the next three batters on groundouts, retiring the side in order in the second and third innings. In the fourth, she got into a jam by allowing another leadoff double and then walking the next batter on a full count, prompting right-hander Sophie Simpson to start warming up in the bullpen. This time, however, Dolcini battled back without allowing another run, retiring the next three Sooners hitters to end the threat.

Texas got one run back in the bottom of the first inning when third baseman Mia Scott singled, stole second, and scored on a one-out double down the left-field line by shortstop Alyssa Washington.

The Longhorns were unable to get a base hit to drive home Washington and weren’t able to threaten right-hander Hope Trautwein over the next three innings.

Oklahoma put more pressure on Dolcini in the fifth with a leadoff bunt single and a sacrifice bunt to move the runner into scoring position with the top of the order coming to the plate. Coleman quickly came through, smashing the first pitch she saw to the warning track in right-center field on another pitch up and over the plate.

Dolcini was able to get ahead of Alo with three straight foul balls, but the Oklahoma standout came through with a sharp single up the middle to plate Coleman and extend the lead, prompting the call to Simpson.

Second baseman Tiara Jennings greeted Simpson rudely, crushing a riseball without enough rise into the final rows of the bleachers in left field to push the Sooners lead to 6-1.

When pinch hitter Katie Cimusz lined a single over the head of the Oklahoma left fielder, who misplayed the ball, with one out in the sixth inning, it was the first hit for Texas since the third. Designated player Courtney Day followed with a single over the Sooners shortstop and the Longhorns were finally putting pressure on Trautwein for the first time since the first inning. But Trautwein bounced back with a flyout by pinch hitter Jordyn Whittaker and a groundout to second base as Texas failed to break through.

The Sooners added an insurance run in the seventh inning with a walk and two singles, a run second baseman Janae Jefferson got back with a one-out solo home run in the bottom of the frame. And that was it for the Horns as Trautwein quickly secured the final two outs and the win.

Texas will now face Arizona on Sunday at 6 p.m. Central on ESPN2 in an elimination game.