Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Big 12 reports record $426 million in revenue that will be distributed to its 10 current schools

The numbers are in for the Big 12 Conference, and they’re big – $426 million, a new record.
That’s good news for a conference that’s about to lose its two cash cows in the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners, who will be in the all mighty SEC sooner than later.
It’s also 10 percent higher than the 2019 figures – the most recent non-pandemic academic year – in which the Big 12 reported $388 million in revenue.
The Big 12 Conference is distributing a record $426 million of revenue to its 10 schools for the 2021-22 school year, a nearly 25% increase over last year and 10% higher than its peak before the pandemic.— AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) June 3, 2022
NEWS ACROSS THE FORTY ACRES AND BEYOND
- Texas softball takes on the Oklahoma State Cowboys today at 6pm Central.
Semifinals today https://t.co/00jeUmZ64r#HookEm pic.twitter.com/yJhtnlb3XM— Texas Softball (@TexasSoftball) June 6, 2022
