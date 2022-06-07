Podcast: A successful weekend on the diamond for Texas

The Texas Longhorns took care of business in both the Austin Regional and in Oklahoma City, continuing what is turning out to be a very successful semester for the spring sports.

While there were fireworks in several other regionals, the baseball team seemingly cruised to a super regional berth, with a three-run win over the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs sandwiched between two lopsided wins over the Air Force Falcons. The Longhorns got quality starts from their top two starters, with Pete Hansen and Lucas Gordon giving up just four runs in their starts, while the Longhorns scored 26 runs over the weekend.

The softball team’s weekend was a little more dramatic than the baseball team, but they still managed to come out on top and become the first team in school history to reach the WCWS finals. After knocking off Oklahoma State twice on Monday, the Longhorns now face the Oklahoma Sooners, who have dropped just three games all season. However, one of those three was to Texas, snapping their winning streak.

With all of that success, Texas is now in prime position to claim its second-consecutive Director’s Cup, given to the top athletic department in the country. We welcome back Brett Wilkinson to dive in on how the math favors Texas as the academic year draws to a close.

Connect with the show on Twitter and Facebook.

Intro and Outro: Earth, Wind, Fire ( Ryan Little / CC BY-SA 4.0)