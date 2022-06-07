Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Texas RB Bijan Robinson named college football’s best in preseason position rankings

247Sports released their top 25 rankings for the best running backs in college football going into the 2022 season, and Texas Longhorns junior Bijan Robinson lead the list.
From 247Sports: “Despite not playing a full season last fall, [Robinson] wrapped up his sophomore campaign as the Longhorns’ leading rusher with 1,127 yards and 11 rushing touchdowns over 10 games. Robinson finished third on the team with 295 receiving yards (11.4 yards per catch) and four receiving scores. Robinson hopes to return to 2020 form after averaging 8.2 yards per carry as the nation’s breakout freshman ballcarrier. He’s a preseason Heisman Trophy candidate in 2022 and a primary factor in how the Big 12 Championship picture will shake out.”
- Texas alums Derrick Johnson and Dan Neil made the cut for 2023 College Football Hall of Fame finalists.
Congrats to @TexasFootball greats Derrick Johnson (@superdj56) and Dan Neil on being named to the 2023 @cfbhall Ballot! #HookEm— Football Foundation (@NFFNetwork) June 6, 2022
