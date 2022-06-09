Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Texas QB Quinn Ewers has a new whip thanks to NIL – an Aston Martin

Name, image and likeness is helping broke athletes across college athletics make ends meet. That includes Texas Longhorns redshirt freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers, who has a new Aston Martin. Sophomore wide receiver Xavier Worthy showed it off for Ewers on social media earlier this week. Not bad for 19-year-old Ewers, right? Not bad at all. At all.
Texas WR Xavier Worthy showed Quinn Ewers' new Aston Martin, complete with burnt orange leather interior and paddle shifters on his Instagram story https://t.co/DtSakLb0QG pic.twitter.com/H1dQFbxjoZ— On3 NIL (@On3NIL) June 8, 2022
WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
Austin American-Statesman: ‘Nothing from today carries over’: Texas resets after WCWS loss to OU
Austin American-Statesman: Who’s going to the College World Series? Our super regional picks.
247Sports: Texas pitching’s on-schedule postseason could pay dividends in Greenville Super Regional
Inside Texas: Thursday: Camp season has arrived at Texas
Inside Texas: Can Texas defend Big 12 offenses in 2022? Part II, winning time defense
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
No. 1 Oklahoma dominates No. 14 Texas in 16-1 victory in the WCWS Finals
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
247Sports: Top247 athlete Terry Bussey visiting Texas this weekend
247Sports: 2024 Schertz Clemens wide receiver Freddie Dubose talks Texas ahead of weekend visit
Inside Texas: Texas Longhorns recruiting intel: New 4-star visitor this weekend
Inside Texas: Texas has jumped in the race for No. 1 TE Duce Robinson
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
Oklahoman: Toppmeyer: These 6 SEC teams would be big winners in a 1-7 schedule model
Frogs O’ War: Baylor transfer Tre Richardson commits to TCU
Crimson and Cream Machine: Sooners destroy Texas, 16-1, in Game 1 of the WCWS National Title Series
Wide Right & Natty Lite: Three-star WR Kai Black commits to Iowa State
Rock Chalk Talk: Kansas Football Summer Enrollee Report: Brian Dilworth
Rock Chalk Talk: Jayhawk Playoff Watch: Warriors behind 2-1 after 116-100 loss
WHAT WE’RE READING
SB Nation: Jaden Ivey is too fast to fail in the NBA Draft
SB Nation: The Warriors got a 7-point possession in the NBA Finals against the Celtics
SB Nation: Why professional golfers are choosing LIV Golf and Saudi propaganda, explained
NEWS ACROSS THE FORTY ACRES AND BEYOND
- Texas softball is back at it for Game 2 against the Oklahoma Sooners in the WCWS Finals tonight at 6:30pm Central.
game 2, let's go https://t.co/00jeUngGVZ#HookEm pic.twitter.com/j9T4VUgxH8— Texas Softball (@TexasSoftball) June 9, 2022
- Texas baseball’s Ivan Melendez is a Golden Spikes Award finalist.
Texas 1B Ivan Melendez was named one of three finalists for the 2022 @USAGoldenSpikes Award, given annually "the top amateur baseball player in the nation who best exhibits exceptional on-field ability and exemplary sportsmanship."— Joe Cook (@josephcook89) June 8, 2022
Winner will be announced June 24. pic.twitter.com/CXG8hiUHCT
Loading comments...