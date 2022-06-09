Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Texas QB Quinn Ewers has a new whip thanks to NIL – an Aston Martin

Name, image and likeness is helping broke athletes across college athletics make ends meet. That includes Texas Longhorns redshirt freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers, who has a new Aston Martin. Sophomore wide receiver Xavier Worthy showed it off for Ewers on social media earlier this week. Not bad for 19-year-old Ewers, right? Not bad at all. At all.

Texas WR Xavier Worthy showed Quinn Ewers' new Aston Martin, complete with burnt orange leather interior and paddle shifters on his Instagram story https://t.co/DtSakLb0QG pic.twitter.com/H1dQFbxjoZ — On3 NIL (@On3NIL) June 8, 2022

Texas softball is back at it for Game 2 against the Oklahoma Sooners in the WCWS Finals tonight at 6:30pm Central.

Texas baseball’s Ivan Melendez is a Golden Spikes Award finalist.