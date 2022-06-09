 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Texas QB Quinn Ewers has a new whip thanks to NIL – an Aston Martin

Plus: Texas softball is back at it for Game 2 tonight

By Xander Peters
/ new
Texas Spring Game Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images

Name, image and likeness is helping broke athletes across college athletics make ends meet. That includes Texas Longhorns redshirt freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers, who has a new Aston Martin. Sophomore wide receiver Xavier Worthy showed it off for Ewers on social media earlier this week. Not bad for 19-year-old Ewers, right? Not bad at all. At all.

WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Austin American-Statesman: ‘Nothing from today carries over’: Texas resets after WCWS loss to OU

Austin American-Statesman: Who’s going to the College World Series? Our super regional picks.

247Sports: Texas pitching’s on-schedule postseason could pay dividends in Greenville Super Regional

Inside Texas: Thursday: Camp season has arrived at Texas

Inside Texas: Can Texas defend Big 12 offenses in 2022? Part II, winning time defense

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

No. 1 Oklahoma dominates No. 14 Texas in 16-1 victory in the WCWS Finals

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

247Sports: Top247 athlete Terry Bussey visiting Texas this weekend

247Sports: 2024 Schertz Clemens wide receiver Freddie Dubose talks Texas ahead of weekend visit

Inside Texas: Texas Longhorns recruiting intel: New 4-star visitor this weekend

Inside Texas: Texas has jumped in the race for No. 1 TE Duce Robinson

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

Oklahoman: Toppmeyer: These 6 SEC teams would be big winners in a 1-7 schedule model

Frogs O’ War: Baylor transfer Tre Richardson commits to TCU

Crimson and Cream Machine: Sooners destroy Texas, 16-1, in Game 1 of the WCWS National Title Series

Wide Right & Natty Lite: Three-star WR Kai Black commits to Iowa State

Rock Chalk Talk: Kansas Football Summer Enrollee Report: Brian Dilworth

Rock Chalk Talk: Jayhawk Playoff Watch: Warriors behind 2-1 after 116-100 loss

WHAT WE’RE READING

SB Nation: Jaden Ivey is too fast to fail in the NBA Draft

SB Nation: The Warriors got a 7-point possession in the NBA Finals against the Celtics

SB Nation: Why professional golfers are choosing LIV Golf and Saudi propaganda, explained

NEWS ACROSS THE FORTY ACRES AND BEYOND

  • Texas softball is back at it for Game 2 against the Oklahoma Sooners in the WCWS Finals tonight at 6:30pm Central.
  • Texas baseball’s Ivan Melendez is a Golden Spikes Award finalist.

More From Burnt Orange Nation

Loading comments...