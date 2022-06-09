Podcast: Previewing the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks

We are inching ever closer to the start of the 2022 football season, which means we are starting our week-by-week breakdowns of the Texas Longhorns schedule.

With 86 days left before kickoff, we start with the first opponent on the schedule, the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks, who are coming off of what could be considered a resurgent season despite the 4-8 record.

Under new head coach Terry Bowden, the Warhawks showed immediate improvement from the 2020 pandemic season, a year in which they played 10 games and never held a lead. That season ended the tenure of Matt Viator and ushered in the Bowden era. After one year, Bowden had to reshuffle his coaching staff as offensive coordinator Rich Rodriguez bolted for Jacksonville State and took much of the coaching staff with him.

Bowden opted to bring back a name familiar with ULM to fill the void, former ULM offensive coordinator Matt Kubic. Kubic spent four years as the Warhawks' offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, during which the Warhawks’ offense helped lead them to a 9-4 record.

