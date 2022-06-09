How to watch No. 14 Texas vs. No. 1 Oklahoma

From the rules to the No. 1 Oklahoma Sooners, there was no mercy for the No. 14 Texas Longhorns on Wednesday night in Oklahoma City in the opening game of the Women’s College World Series championship series.

Texas was forced to use three pitchers in the first inning, allowing five runs, and Oklahoma never relented, eventually winning 16-1 thanks to a record six home runs.

The win put the Sooners one more victory away from repeating as national champions as the Longhorns try to find answers for ace Hope Trautwein and the powerful Oklahoma lineup. Star designated player Jocelyn Alo looked unstoppable at the plate on Wednesday, going 3-for-3 with two home runs and a double while scoring five times — the Longhorns were unable to retire her a single time. But just in case it wasn’t already clear, Oklahoma’s lineup served notice that they’re more than just Alo, as second baseman Tiare Jennings also had two home runs among her four hits and two other players hit home runs as well.

Keeping the Sooners from getting off to another hot start will be a priority for likely starter Estelle Czech, the left-hander who helped seal Sunday’s win over Arizona and pitched masterfully in the first win over Oklahoma State on Monday. With the five runs in the first inning on Wednesday, the Sooners have now outscored opponents 116-6 in the first inning.

Better defense would help, too — the Longhorns are an average team when they make one or more errors and they made four on Wednesday with multiple mistakes coming in that pivotal first inning.

Texas also needs much more punch offensively after managing only three hits, including two doubles from center fielder Bella Dayton, to have a chance at competing with Oklahoma and forcing a third game on Friday.

How to Watch:

Time: Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Central

TV: ESPN2

Radio: 105.3 FM/online

Weather: Partly cloudy, 82 degrees, south-southeast wind nine miles per hour

