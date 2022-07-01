Bevo’s Daily Roundup: If Big Ten goes to 20, where does SEC turn after Texas, Oklahoma?

In case you’ve been under a rock the past 24 hours, the Big Ten Conference announced yesterday the additions of the USC Trojans and the UCLA Bruins in 2024.

Conference realignment is a litmus test of sorts for college football fans. You were either not caught off guard by yesterday’s expansion news – and for that matter, for either months or years likely predicted something of the sort – or you were completely stunned, which likely means you’ve yet to acknowledge that college football is, in fact, a business. Still, the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners’ announcement that they’re heading to the SEC by 2025 at the latest was only but a precursor to the seismic update we received yesterday.

It’s difficult to assess the Big Ten’s move as anything but a response to the SEC. Rumor also has it that the Big Ten doesn’t expect to stop at 16, but instead increase membership to 20.

SEC would likely then counter the Big Ten’s move.

But where would they turn?

The Oklahoma State Cowboys are on the table. As are the Virginia Cavaliers and the North Carolina Tar Heels, both of which are valuable brands in valuable TV markets. But the same could be said for the Miami Hurricanes, the Florida State Seminoles and the Clemson Tigers, all of whom will be jockeying for a spot in college football’s SEC-Big Ten future.

Regardless, hold on to your seat, folks. Realignment is just getting underway, again.

WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Dallas Morning News: Where are they now? Tracking SportsDay’s former No. 1 Dallas-area recruits

Dallas Morning News: Another round of realignment leaves more money for top dogs, mere scraps for everyone else

247Sports: Late Night Huddle: New Crystal Ball prediction on defense

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

4-star CB Malik Muhammad names 3 finalists

Reports: Texas expected to hire former Baylor head coach Steve Rodriguez as hitting coach

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

Austin American-Statesman: Texas adds ex-Arizona State pitcher Mac Morgan to its softball team

247Sports: Recapping Week One of Arch Madness: 10 commits, 3 five-stars, and unprecedented national recruiting momentum

247Sports: Top 50 recruit Malik Muhammad down to final three of Texas, Texas A&M, Alabama

247Sports: Composite four-star wing Malik Presley recaps TCU and Texas visits

247Sports: Four-star wing Jalen Shelley discusses his recruitment

Inside Texas: Texas Longhorns: Ten most wanted

Inside Texas: Texas Longhorns Thursday evening intel

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

Frogs O’ War: TCU outfielder Garrison Berkley enters transfer portal

Frogs O’ War: TCU in the USFL: Kavontae Turpin wins league MVP, but how have other Frogs played?

Crimson and Cream Machine: 2023 LB Samuel Omosigho commits to Oklahoma

Wide Right & Natty Lite: Three-star OL Trevor Buhr commits to Iowa State

Wide Right & Natty Lite: A refresher on Cyclones in the NBA

WHAT WE’RE READING

SB Nation: Kevin Durant trade updates: Latest rumors on star’s demand to leave Nets

SB Nation: The Stanley Cup got delivered to the wrong house in Denver

SB Nation: Anthony Edwards showing off his football skills proves he’s good at EVERYTHING

NEWS ACROSS THE FORTY ACRES AND BEYOND

Texas alum Kevin Durant requests a trade from the Brooklyn Nets.