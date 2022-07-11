Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Former Baylor QB Robert Griffin III’s story on how Mack Brown tried to recruit him after a Texas game

As a freshman, former Baylor Bears quarterback Robert Griffin III remembers playing the Texas Longhorns. The Bears got beat, but after the game, then-Texas head coach Mack Brown approached Griffin. Brown admitted the Longhorns should have recruited him.

“My freshman year at Baylor, we were playing against Texas, which I think was a top-5 team at the time,” Griffin told KVUE News, according to 247Sports. “... After the game — I had played really well — Mack Brown came up to me and said “man, we really messed up when we didn’t give you that offer.” And he actually offered me a scholarship on the spot in the middle of the field after the game to transfer to Texas to play for him. Ultimately, I decided to stay at Baylor and I think that was the best decision for me.”

