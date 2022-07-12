Podcast: Recruiting Update with Hudson Standish

The month of June was great for the Texas Longhorns on the recruiting trail, landing 12 of their 18 overall commitments, including No. 1 overall player Arch Manning. Manning’s commitment started a wave of momentum, propelling Texas to nine other commitments — including adding two additional five-star players.

The commitments shot Texas up as nigh as No. 2 in the recruiting rankings, but movement in early July has Texas settling in comfortably at No. 4 in the country. So where do we think Texas will end up in February when all of the ink is dry?

To help us break down the current state of recruiting, we reached out to Hudson Standish of Horns247 to add some layers to the conversation. We discussed June’s Arch Madness, what we should expect moving forward from Texas, and what it says about Steve Sarkisian’s immediate future in Austin.

