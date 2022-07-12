USC transfer RHP Charlie Hurley commits to Texas

Former USC Trojans rising junior right-handed pitcher Charlie Hurley announced his commitment to the Texas Longhorns on Tuesday after entering the NCAA transfer portal on June 30.

I’d like to announce my commitment to the University of Texas! Hook em pic.twitter.com/lMOBWUnGkn — Charlie Hurley (@charliehurley21) July 12, 2022

The 6’8, 218-pounder from Sacramento profiles as an important addition to the Texas pitching staff after serving as the Sunday starter for USC in 2022 as a sophomore — he could occupy the same role for the Longhorns in 2023.

A top-500 recruit nationally and top-15 right-handed pitcher in California in the 2020 recruiting class, according to Perfect Game, Hurley entered college with a fastball that could reach 93 miles per hour. As a freshman, Hurley worked out of the bullpen for the Trojans, posting an 0-3 record and 4.29 ERA in 21.0 innings over 17 appearances with 19 strikeouts and 14 walks. Hurley moved into the starting rotation in 2022, going 6-2 with a 4.19 ERA and starting in 13 of his 16 appearances. His walk rate decreased as a starter, but so did his strikeout rate, pitching to contact more often with only 45 strikeouts in 73.0 innings.

Prior to a rough finish to the season, Hurley was one of the better pitchers in the Pac-12 and projects as a solid Sunday starter for Texas with the possibility that he could pitch his way into the Saturday role.