USC transfer RHP Charlie Hurley commits to Texas

The Longhorns add a potential weekend starter from the NCAA transfer portal.

By Wescott Eberts
Former USC Trojans rising junior right-handed pitcher Charlie Hurley announced his commitment to the Texas Longhorns on Tuesday after entering the NCAA transfer portal on June 30.

The 6’8, 218-pounder from Sacramento profiles as an important addition to the Texas pitching staff after serving as the Sunday starter for USC in 2022 as a sophomore — he could occupy the same role for the Longhorns in 2023.

A top-500 recruit nationally and top-15 right-handed pitcher in California in the 2020 recruiting class, according to Perfect Game, Hurley entered college with a fastball that could reach 93 miles per hour. As a freshman, Hurley worked out of the bullpen for the Trojans, posting an 0-3 record and 4.29 ERA in 21.0 innings over 17 appearances with 19 strikeouts and 14 walks. Hurley moved into the starting rotation in 2022, going 6-2 with a 4.19 ERA and starting in 13 of his 16 appearances. His walk rate decreased as a starter, but so did his strikeout rate, pitching to contact more often with only 45 strikeouts in 73.0 innings.

Prior to a rough finish to the season, Hurley was one of the better pitchers in the Pac-12 and projects as a solid Sunday starter for Texas with the possibility that he could pitch his way into the Saturday role.

