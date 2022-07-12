4-star CB Malik Muhammad sets decision date

Four-star South Oak Cliff cornerback Malik Muhammad announced on Tuesday that he has set a decision date, as he will be making his commitment on July 20, and the Texas Longhorns are still in the mix,

Muhammad is the No. 6-ranked cornerback prospect in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings, and is ranked 38th overall by the same metrics.

Who will it be? Commitment day July 20th.





— Malik Muhammad (@Returnof7) July 13, 2022

Muhammad recently announced his three finalists as Alabama, Texas, and Texas A&M, and that finalist group is where the winner of the sweepstakes for the talented defensive back will come from on decision day.

Muhammad officially visited Texas in June and followed that up with a quick unofficial visit to see the Aggies in College Station. Muhammad has an official visit scheduled later this month to see A&M again, but depending on which direction his commitment goes that visit might not happen.

This is another big battle for the Longhorns staff on a priority recruit and the buzz has been favorable for Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff following Muhammad’s official visit. With that said, you never want to count out programs like Alabama and Texas A&M, and that goes double for the Aggies, who are looking for a jolt of momentum on the recruiting trail.