Bevo’s Daily Roundup: New Big 12 commissioner: Conference is ‘open for business’ in expansion

Newly hired Big 12 Conference commissioner Brett Yormark – a Hollywood type of guy – has made an impression so far at this year’s Big 12 Media Days. In ways that’ll someday make outgoing commissioner Bob Bowlsby roll over in his eventual grave, Yormark’s been aggressive in his self-promotion of the conference. Including in potential expansion talks.

“There is no doubt the Big 12 is open for business,” Yormark said, per USA Today, referring to his openness to hear programs out in terms of joining the league.

Someday, in hindsight, this could be end up being a big moment for the Big 12.