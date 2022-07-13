4-star edge Braylan Shelby reveals finalists

Four-star Friendswood edge Braylan Shelby announced on Wednesday that his recruitment is officially down to two finalists.

The Texas Longhorns and USC Trojans are familiar foes on the field and they are now set to do battle to earn the commitment of the athletic edge rusher, as his recruitment seems to be heading towards a conclusion.

Shelby is the 29th-ranked edge rusher in the country according to the 247Sports Composite rankings and is the 229th-ranked prospect nationally. In 2021, Shelby accrued eight sacks during limited time as an edge rusher after working primarily as an off the ball linebacker.

Shelby took an official visit to Texas last month after taking an official to Los Angeles to see the Trojans. Since those trips the buzz has been pretty centered around those two programs.

“There ain’t nothing like playing for the state you grew up in,” Shelby told On3. “I’ve visited Texas around 4 times now, each one being better and better. I love what they got going for them. The program coach Sark is building is something special. I love the mentality the players got and that vision of succeeding. I also love the way they visualize using my athleticism.”

Shelby has 30-plus reported offers on his resume and is another big battle for Steve Sarkisian and his staff, as they continue to try to address the shortage of edge players on the roster. Shelby possesses the athletic upside coaches at Power Five schools covet and it is easy to see why he is being prioritized in the manner that he is.