Podcast: Previewing the Oklahoma Sooners

We continue our journey through the Texas Longhorns’ schedule, reaching the Red River Showdown and the Oklahoma Sooners.

It’s a new era in Norman, with Brent Venables taking over for Lincoln Riley, who dramatically left for the USC Trojans - taking a bit of talent with him. Joining Venables is offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby, coming off of two seasons as the offensive coordinator at Ole Miss, and his former all-conference quarterback Dillon Gabriel at the helm.

Venables and defensive coordinator Todd Bates inherit a defense that needs to replace NFL talent in the trenches but will have an opportunity to reverse a negative trend under former defensive coordinator Alex Grinch.

To help us dive in on the Sooners, we welcome Kamiar Mehrabian of Crimson and Cream Machine to help us dive in on OU.

Connect with the show on Twitter and Facebook.

Intro and Outro: Earth, Wind, Fire ( Ryan Little / CC BY-SA 4.0)