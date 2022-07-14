Texas releases 2022 football roster

With head coach Steve Sarkisian and four Texas Longhorns players in Arlington for Big 12 Media Days, the school updated the 2022 roster on Thursday with the summer enrollees as preseason camp approaches.
Here are all the updates, including any major changes in weight:
- James Madison transfer linebacker Diamonte Tucker Dorsey is listed at 5’10, 219 pounds and will wear No. 2.
- Freshman edge Justice Finkley is listed at 245 pounds, down 15 pounds from spring practice.
- Freshman safety Larry Turner-Gooden is listed at 196 pounds, down 14 pounds from spring practice.
- Freshman quarterback Maalik Murphy is listed at 227 pounds.
- Freshman safety BJ Allen is listed at 205 pounds, up nine pounds from spring practice.
- Senior transfer tight end Jahleel Billingsley is listed at 219 pounds, up five pounds from spring practice.
- Summer enrollee linebacker Derrick Brown is listed at 6’4, 206 pounds and will wear No. 9.
- Summer enrollee wide receiver Brenen Thompson is listed at 5’11, 162 pounds and will wear No. 11.
- Summer enrollee defensive back X’Avion Brice is listed at 6’1, 176 pounds and will wear No. 14.
- Sophomore transfer wide receiver Agiye Hall is listed at 6’3, 194 pounds and will wear No. 15.
- Summer enrollee kicker Will Stone will wear No. 15.
- Super senior transfer wide receiver Tarique Milton is listed at 5’10, 192 pounds and will wear No. 16.
- Summer enrollee wide receiver Savion Red is listed at 5’11, 206 pounds and will wear No. 17.
- Summer enrollee edge J’mond Tapp is listed at 6’3, 247 pounds and will wear No. 17.
- Junior wide receiver transfer Isaiah Neyor is listed at 216 pounds.
- Summer enrollee linebacker Trevell Johnson is listed at 6’1, 186 pounds and will wear No. 25.
- Sophomore defensive back Morice Blackwell Jr. is back up to 203 pounds and he was listed at 189 pounds during the spring.
- Senior linebacker Luke Brockermeyer is listed at 226 pounds, up 13 pounds from spring practice.
- Summer enrollee offensive lineman DJ Campbell is listed at 6’3, 321 pounds and will wear No. 52.
- Freshman offensive lineman Cole Hutson is listed at 303 pounds.
- Freshman offensive lineman Cameron Williams is listed at 6’7, 374 pounds and will wear No. 56.
- Summer enrollee deep snapper Lance St. Louis is listed at 6’1, 213 pounds and will wear No. 58.
- Summer enrollee offensive lineman Connor Robertson is listed at 6’4, 298 pounds and will wear No. 62.
- Summer enrollee offensive lineman Malik Agbo is listed at 6’6, 337 pounds and will wear No. 67.
- Summer enrollee offensive lineman Neto Umeozulu is listed at 6’5, 314 pounds and will wear No. 72.
- Summer enrollee offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr. is listed at 6’5, 318 pounds and will wear No. 78.
- Summer enrollee defensive lineman Zac Swanson is listed at 6’4, 250 pounds and will wear No. 86.
- Summer enrollee edge Ethan Burke is listed at 6’7, 234 pounds and will wear No. 91.
- Freshman defensive lineman Jaray Bledsoe is listed at 261 pounds, down 10 pounds from spring practice.
- Summer enrollee defensive lineman Kristopher Ross is listed at 6’3, 265 pounds and will wear No. 97.
Loading comments...